Police investigate alarming kidnapping on Milton Keynes estate

Police are investigating a kidnapping that happened yesterday afternoon in Milton Keynes.

They say today the victim has been located but the investigation is continuing.

The Citizen reported yesterday about a large police presence on Brooklands estate, where part of Orient Chase had been taped off.

The street was taped off by police yesterday as they dealt with the kdinapping

Officers were at the scene for hours and were seen going door to door, talking to residents.

This afternoon a police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police received reports of a kidnapping at around 1.52pm yesterday (14/2) from Orient Chase, Milton Keynes.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident, and are asking for anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 43220068669.

"The victim has been located and there is likely to a police presence in the area whilst the investigation continues."