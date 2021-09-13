Police investigate fire which destroyed rainbow arch from Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2021

The Thames Valley Police is investigating a fire which destroyed a rainbow arch erected at Campbell Park for Milton Keynes Pride Festival (MKKPF) 2021.

Firefighters were called to the scene this morning (13 September) at around 06.45 to try and salvage the arch.

A police spokesperson confirmed the force has been contacted and an investigation into how the fire was started is ongoing.

the destroyed arch

MKPF director Keith Emmett III said: "The fences were locked and the 24-hour security was doing a sweep of the site at The Parks Trust - Campbell Park Events Plateau.

"They noticed the arch had been set alight and acted quickly in alerting bucks fire brigade who came quickly to extinguish."

One engine was sent to the scene and firefighters extinguished the flames with a hose, but couldn't salvage the previously rainbow coloured arch.

A spokesperson for the MKPF released the following statement this morning, it read: "MKPF team are deeply saddened to find that a person or persons have deliberately set fire to the rainbow arch that was donated by @My_MiltonKeynes

Another look at the charcoaled structure

"Sadly this incident shows that there is still so much work to be done in regards to discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community."

Thousands Attended this year's Pride festival on Saturday (11 September), celebrating the local LGBTQ community in Milton Keynes.