Police investigate series of burglaries committed overnight in Milton Keynes neighbourhood
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating a series of overnight burglaries reported in a specific part of Milton Keynes.
A warning was posted by the police after they were alerted to a series of burglaries committed in the eastern area of the city.
On social media today (14 December), a force spokesperson confirmed officers would be carrying out enquiries and speaking to witnesses in the area – but did not reveal where the burglaries took place.
Speaking on behalf of its priority crime team, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson posted the following advice to residents:
-”Leave lights on when you’re not in the property
-”Ensure all windows and doors are locked
-”Consider keeping valuables secure and locked away.”