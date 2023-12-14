News you can trust since 1981
Police investigate series of burglaries committed overnight in Milton Keynes neighbourhood

Police officers will be in the area today
By James Lowson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 16:25 GMT
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating a series of overnight burglaries reported in a specific part of Milton Keynes.

A warning was posted by the police after they were alerted to a series of burglaries committed in the eastern area of the city.

On social media today (14 December), a force spokesperson confirmed officers would be carrying out enquiries and speaking to witnesses in the area – but did not reveal where the burglaries took place.

The police force has issued a warning to residentsThe police force has issued a warning to residents
Speaking on behalf of its priority crime team, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson posted the following advice to residents:

-”Leave lights on when you’re not in the property

-”Ensure all windows and doors are locked

-”Consider keeping valuables secure and locked away.”