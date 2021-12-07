Police patrol allotments after arson attack in Milton Keynes

Police officers have this week been conducting reassurance patrols around the allotments following an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They say they will "continue to support" the allotment holders affected by the 2am attack, which saw sheds at Kemsley Crescent near Broughton destroyed by fire.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the arson.

Officers are now patrolling the allotments

Investigating officer, PC Yvette Wray based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This is a very serious offence but fortunately, in this instance, no-one has been injured but property has been destroyed."

She added: “It happened in the early hours of the morning and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time. If you have dash-cam or CCTV in the area of Kemsley Crescent we would ask you to check the footage and share anything with us you think could be useful to this investigation.

“To make a report, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210547570.