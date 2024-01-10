Police release CCTV image after shopworker assaulted by thief who stole alcohol from Milton Keynes store

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak in connection to the assault

A shopworker in Milton Keynes was assaulted after trying to address an individual stealing alcohol from their workplace.

This morning (10 January), Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man it would like to speak to in relation to the assault.

At around 7.35pm on Wednesday 22 November last year, an individual stole alcohol from a shop in Milton Keynes in Engaine Drive. As the offender was exiting the shop, a member of staff tried to stop the robber, and was assaulted.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the victim sustained a significant injury to his face, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged, the police force added.

Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230530233.