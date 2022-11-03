The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has spoken out today (Thursday) about why he feels police did nothing wrong throughout their lengthy investigation into the disappearance of Leah Croucher.

Matthew Barber revealed a few days ago that he had completed his review into police actions throughout the three years and eight months that Leah was classed as a missing person. And he concluded police had done “everything properly”

Leah’s body was found last month at a house in Loxbeare Drive on Furzton, an empty property in the middle of the route she was walking to work on the day she vanished in February 2019.

Mr Barber told the Citizen today: “Following the discovery of Leah Croucher’s body at a property in Milton Keynes in October, I called for the Chief Constable to present me with a review into Thames Valley Police’s original missing persons investigation.”

He added: “That review has now been concluded and it is clear that from the outset Leah’s disappearance was taken incredibly seriously by the Force. As well as the very public efforts made through house to house enquiries, CCTV reviews and public appeals, Thames Valley Police also consulted the National Crime Agency and others to support the investigation and utilise their expertise.

"There has been understandable public concern given what we now know, which was why I asked the Chief Constable for reassurances about the initial investigation.”

Within days of Leah’s remains being found, police named a suspect for her murder – a convicted sex offender and property maintenance man called Neil Maxwell, who was given keys to the house by the overseas owner at the time.

Maxwell was on the run from police for another sex offence and subsequently took his own life two months after Leah disappeared.

Mr Barber said: “It seems clear that at no point from Leah’s disappearance until the October this year, was there any evidence to link Leah to Neil Maxwell, or indeed to link Maxwell with the property in Loxbeare Drive.

“From all of the evidence I have seen so far, there is nothing that suggests the police had any reasonable lines of enquiry that could have linked Leah’s disappearance to Maxwell or the property sooner.”

He added: “This horrific crime has impacted the whole of the community and the many police officers who have been involved in the search for Leah, but most of all her family who have had their lives torn apart by this tragedy.

“A live murder investigation continues to take place, which I hope will establish more information about what happened to Leah and if there are any lessons to be learnt for future investigations.”

This week forensic investigation of the Loxbeare Drive house concluded. Police have refused to say whether evidence of any other suspect or suspects were found there but say they are still “keeping an open mind”.

If you have any information about what happened to Leah please contact Thames Valley Police on their website or by calling 101, quoting ‘Op Innsbruck’.

