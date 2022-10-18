Police have issued a grim warning about a rise in burglaries across Milton Keynes where offenders are smashing through back doors to gain entry to people’s homes.

They have issued advice on how to keep your property safe and avoid the distress of a such a crime.

A police spokesman said: “Having your home broken into can be very distressing...Consider an accredited burglar alarm system with audible alarm boxes mounted high at the front and rear of your home.”

Burglaries are on the increase in Milton Keynes

He added: “Lighting is a good deterrent and is recommended at doors as it makes it safer for you when coming and going after dark.

“CCTV can be a valuable tool. For advice and approved suppliers of CCTV visit the SSAIB Certification for Security Service Providers.” -

Anyone seeing any suspicious activity around a house should report it to Thames Valley Police via the online portal or by calling 101. In an emergency, call 999.

For further information about how to protect your home, follow the crime prevention advice on TVP’s website.

Police data released last month showed a disturbing increase in burglaries as well as violent crime, robberies and sexual offences over the past 12 months in MK.

But the figures showed only one in six offences had a formal outcome in terms of an offender being charged or convicted.

Between September 2021 and August 2022, 741 burglaries were recorded in the city – an increase of 9.7%. There was formal action/outcome in 88 of these.