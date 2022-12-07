Public warned not to approach missing man wearing handcuffs in Milton Keynes

People in Milton Keynes are warned not to approach a missing man wearing handcuffs.

Rui, 28, was last seen in Milton Keynes and reported missing by Thames Valley Police in the early hours of this morning (7 December).

Rui was reported missing this morning

Thames Valley Police launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old at 4:48am this morning.

At the time police reported he was in handcuffs, wearing a green camouflage top, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers.

He also has links to Wembley and is described as six foot four inches tall with a beard.

Although he was spotted wearing handcuffs, Thames Valley Police has stated that Rui was not in police custody when he went missing.

People should not approach this man

Investigating officer, Inspector Lee Brace based in Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Rui as we are concerned for his welfare and we are assisting another agency in tracing him.

“We have released an image of Rui, showing the clothes he was wearing when he went missing.

“If you see him please do not approach him but please call 999 quoting reference 43220549848 or if you have seen him previously then please add information to our online page quoting the same reference.”

