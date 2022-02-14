Second teenager arrested in Milton Keynes murder investigation
17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:23 pm
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:24 pm
Officers investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Milton Keynes have today (14/2) made a second arrest.
A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
He remains in police custody at this time.
The arrest is in connection with an incident near to Milton Keynes College on Friday in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and tragically died of his injuries.