Thames Valley Police announces huge increase in drink and drug driving arrests made this Christmas

Over 1,000 arrests were made during the combined operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has announced a significant increase in the number of people caught either drink or drug driving in the area this Christmas.

Figures released by the police force yesterday (11 January), showed a 37 per cent increase in road arrests made. In total, 710 arrests were made in the Thames Valley relating to drink and drug driving between 1 and 31 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was part of an annual police operation run by Thames Valley Police and the Hampshire Constabulary’s Joint Operations Unit. Overall, 1,012 arrests were made during the police scheme that was named Operation Holly.

There was a significant rise in arrests this December

During the month of December police officers carry out targeted activity, designed to stop as many suspected culprits on the road as possible.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Operation Holly is carried out during the festive period every year and it’s disappointing to see that people are still getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

“We see too often the devastating consequences that can result from this behaviour and I am pleased that we have managed to make so many arrests and prevent the potential harm that can be caused by drink and drug drivers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our priority is to make the roads safer for everyone and we’d ask the public to help us do this by challenging anyone you think may be about to drive having drank alcohol or used drugs.