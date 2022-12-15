The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley is once again asking for residents views on the force’s upcoming budget.

PCC Matthew Barber launched an online survey asking for people’s views on policing which remains open and can be accessed here.

PCC Barber wants to know where people would like the policing budget to be focused in 2023/24.

PCC Matthew Barber

Yesterday (14 December), the Home Office announced the funding settlement for police forces across the country for the next financial year.

The Government confirmed an additional £5,100,000 funding for Thames Valley Police, which represents a 1.8% increase.

Alongside this funding from the Home Office, the Government has also allowed commissioners to increase council tax by up to £15 for Band D households in order to make additional investments in policing.

Calculations from PCC Barber show that for just over £15 per year for the average household, more than £14 million could be invested in policing.

The commissioner said: “As your Police & Crime Commissioner, I am aware of the ongoing cost pressures that many households are facing and I want to ensure that any rise in the policing element of council tax will deliver value for money.

“Despite funding received through central government, policing isn’t unaffected by increasing cost pressures and faces a difficult time to fund vital services. “This year’s policing budget is set against a demanding economic environment with rising inflation, utilities, pay and fuel costs.

“By providing your feedback, you can help shape important decisions about police funding and how Thames Valley Police can continue to work to keep us all safe.”

The commissioner has highlighted how an increase of 83p per month in council tax last year enabled more funds to be invested into:

Development of a specialist Rape & Sexual Offences team A dedicated team to fast track cases Improvements in forensics Further recruitment drives to hire more police officers The continuation of the Rural Crime Task Force and the introduction of a Drugs Task Force Improvements in technology

He added: “I want to see increased investment in community policing and improving communication between the public and the police. Final decisions on council tax and the policing budget will be made at the end of January.”