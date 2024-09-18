Thames Valley Police seize over 100 e-scooters driven illegally since June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Valley Police has released new data claiming the force seized over 100 electric vehicles that were being driven illegally.

Since June of this year, according to the force’s data 118 e-vehicles, that were being used in public, have been claimed.

Statistics released today (18 September), cover the start of June through to the 8 September. Thames Valley Police is attempting to clamp down on incorrect use of privately owned electric scooters in public. It is illegal to ride them in public areas and the police force is warning owners that they face large fine, points on their driving licence and seizure of the vehicle if caught.

Thames Valley Police advises that e-bikes can only be ridden in public if they comply with legislation and the rider is over 14. The police force is advising owners to visit the Government’s website for more details.

Some of the e-scooters seized by police officers

It has been revealed by the force that residents regularly report riders driving carelessly and at excessive speeds on e-vehicles.

Thames Valley Police has recorded two serious incidents involving e-vehicles that required emergency responses. In Bracknell a teenager suffered serious injuries after he swerved on an e-scooter to avoid an opening door of a parked van, he lost control and collided with a lamppost.

At at the junction of Avebury Boulevard and Witan Gate in Milton Keynes, a woman in her 60s was struck by someone riding an e-scooter and sustained serious head injuries.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Seizing vehicles is only one part of our response, there is also ongoing education work that neighbourhood officers do in schools and with parents to generate awareness that private e-scooters can only be used on private land, with the land owner’s permission, to try and prevent illegal use or to inform those thinking of buying one.”

188 e-vehicles have been claimed by Thames Valley Police in under four months

E-scooters provided by council’s can be legally rented in designated areas, currently the Bucks Council e-scooter trial has been paused, due to technical issue with the vehicles.

Community Policing Command Inspector Mike Darrah said: “Dangerous, illegal, and inappropriate use of both e-scooters and e-bikes poses serious risks in the community and is something the public continue to rightly raise to us as a concern."