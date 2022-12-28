Police have arrested two men in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

A 26-year-old man from MK has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement

A second man who is 29 and also from MK, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail.

Two men have been arrested

Both arrests are in connection an incident in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) on South Fifth Street, near The Hub in Central Milton Keynes, where two women sustained serious injuries.

Both are still in hospital.

Advertisement

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Horseman, said today: “We are continuing our investigation and ask anyone with any further information who has not yet come forward to do so through our online reporting site or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220578130.