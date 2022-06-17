Two men convicted after scary Milton Keynes incident where motorist had imitation gun held to his neck

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two men have been convicted for multiple offences.

Connor Harrison, aged 25, of HMP Bullingdon, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery at Amersham Crown Court on Wednesday (15/6).

At the same hearing, Cameron Harrison, aged 20, of Green Lane, Wolverton, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Court news

Connor Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and one count of possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

At around midnight, on 7 February this year, Connor and Cameron Harrison were standing in Meads Close, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, when a car drove towards them.

They then approached the victim, a man, who was driving the car, claiming he was trying to run them over.

An altercation then ensued with an imitation handgun being pressed to the victim’s neck before he was hit over the head with a metal pole. The men also made demands for the victim’s car keys.

During the altercation, damage was also caused to the victim’s car.

Upon his arrest later that day, Connor Harrison was found to be in possession of a Stanley knife.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for the bravery they have shown throughout and I hope this conviction can provide some closure for them.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who came forward and have helped to secure the conviction in this case.

“Violence and use of weapons will not be tolerated in the Milton Keynes area and I hope this conviction demonstrates the robust work of the Priority Crime team to target offenders who cause harm within our community.”