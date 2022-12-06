Two young boys arrested for possessing knives two days after Knife Angel statue arrives in Milton Keynes

Two young teens have been arrested following an affray involving knives outside McDonalds in Xscape.

Police put out an appeal yesterday (Monday), together with CCTV pictures, of boys they wished to trace following reports of a large group of juveniles fighting.

Advertisement

The incident happened at 6.30pm on Saturday, two days after the arrival of the Knife Angel statue in MK and the launch of the city’s month of action against violence.

The Knife Angel is outside MK Stadium

A police spokesman said today: “Two boys aged 16 and 15, both from Milton Keynes, have been charged and remanded..Therefore we are no longer appealing for information.”

The charges are possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

Advertisement

Both boys will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court later on today.

The spokesman said: “Operation Deter will robustly target those who seek to carry knives in our communities. TVP will work tirelessly to take these knives off the streets and put offenders before the courts where they belong.

Advertisement