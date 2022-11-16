Video shows guilty motorist trying to evade police after deliberately driving at motorcyclist in Milton Keynes

A video has been released showing a convicted motorist trying to evade arrest following a dangerous incident in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police has posted footage of the driver’s failed getaway, after the silver BMW driver was found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Andrew Saunders, 31, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of one count of Section 18; GBH at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (14 November), following a four day trial.

The driver making his attempted getaway

Saunders had already pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, one count of assault and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At roughly 7.25pm on 14 May this year, Saunders deliberately drove a silver BMW at a motorcycle in Newport Road, Woughton Park.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered significant friction burns.

Saunders was found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving of the motorcycle rider, but he pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim by driving his vehicle at the motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a teenage boy, sustained a broken ankle, a dislocated shoulder and significant friction burns.

Saunders pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving of the motorcycle passenger.

A week after this incident, at approximately 3.30pm on 21 May this year, Saunders drove a vehicle dangerously, after failing to stop for police officers in Brighton.

For this offence, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Following a pursuit by Sussex Police, Saunders was arrested and charged with the offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I’m pleased that Andrew Saunders has been convicted with these serious offences.

“The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries, after Saunders deliberately drove at them.

“The passenger in particular suffered a serious broken ankle, which has required extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

“A week after this incident, Saunders then drove dangerously to avoid being stopped by the police.