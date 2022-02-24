'We are shocked' says community council after ex chairman is jailed for child sex abuse in Milton Keynes

Woughton Community Council has issued a public statement after their former chairman was jailed for sexually abusing children.

Peter Orme, 78, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars at Aylesbury Crown Court last week.

He retired from the community council several years ago and the crimes took place before he was elected.

Peter Orme is now behind bars

The council's statement reads: "We were shocked by the news that a former councillor of Woughton has been found guilty and sentenced for a series of horrific acts that took place during the 1970s, 80’s and 90s.

"We were also disappointed that he attempted to use his position with this council to mitigate the impact of his crimes – these crimes took place many years before he was elected and, as a public servant, he should be held to a higher standard, not enabled to use this to excuse or minimise his appalling abuse.

"Woughton Community Council deplores the acts of this individual and is pleased that he has been held accountable for his behaviour. The impact on the victims of his crimes is significant and long lasting and our thoughts are with them – we wish them well for the future and offer our praise for the bravery they showed throughout the trial. Whilst nothing can take away the experiences they had, we hope that the outcome of this case can, at the very least, bring some level of justice."

The statement adds: "Woughton Community Council expects the highest standards from officers and members. As a former ‘Council of the Year’, Woughton is seen as a beacon of best practice within the local council sector and today’s news undermines this. It also shows huge disrespect for the residents he was supposed to serve – whilst his crimes took place many years before his election to the council, his actions mean that everything he is associated with will forever be tainted.