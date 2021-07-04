Wife pays tribute to 'funny, clever, cheeky' husband who was killed trying to save young boy's life in Milton Keynes incident

Richard Woodcock, RIP

The family of the Milton Keynes man who was killed while trying to save a young boy's life in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, last weekend say they are proud of the sacrifice he made.

Richard Woodcock, 38, from Milton Keynes, died after the incident on Saturday (26/6).

In a statement released via Thames Valley Police - who shot a man dead at the scene of the incident where Mr Woodcock's body was found - the family said his actions showed what type of man he was.

“We have always been so proud of Richard and everything that he has achieved in life," the family said in a statement.

"We are devastated that Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy’s life.

“His actions on Saturday morning were the type of man he was and that is how we would like him remembered.

“A lot of people loved Richard, probably more than he ever realised, and he will be a huge loss to all of his friends, family and work colleagues.”

Mr Woodcock's wife paid her own tribute to her 'kind, generous, funny, clever and cheeky husband'.

“Richard it has been a blessing to share my life with you, my dearest friend, my biggest love, my soul mate," the 38-year-old's wife said.

"My kind, generous, funny, clever, cheeky husband. Thank you for loving me and being the best father to our children. I’ll love you and cherish our time together forever.”