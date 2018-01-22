Newport Pagnell based Childbase Partnership celebrates record number of graduates

New partners of the award-winning Childbase Partnership are celebrating following a record number of graduates in courses ranging from business and administration to Early Years Degrees.

Just months after the move to 100 per cent employee ownership at Childbase Partnership, which has 41 day nurseries in the South of England, a total of 66 graduates - up from 43 in the previous year - attended a special ceremony at the company’s Newport Pagnell head office.

Currently 31 Childbase Partnership day nurseries are rated ‘Outstanding’ and the remainder are good making the company top for quality amongst the large early years providers and a close second overall in a national league table.

“We are enormously proud of our graduates and the success of our training programmes,” said Sarah Mackenzie, Childbase Partnership director of quality and training.

“The resulting benefits extend farther than the improvements in quality provision, with energised and motivated college and university graduates, on clearly defined career paths, providing inspiration and encouragement to their colleagues.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Council ‘horrified’ after men filmed parachuting off Milton Keynes building