'It's a devastating blow' say traders after major fire closes Milton Keynes city centre market

Central Milton Keynes outdoor market remains closed today, along with nearby roads, after a major fire last night.

More than 40 firefighters and 11 fire engines sped to the scene just before 7.30pm but even they could not stop the blaze wiping out a 40 sq metre area of the market.

Smoke could be seen for miles and roads were closed to keep the public safe. People living in CMK were advised to keep their doors and windows shut to avoid smoke inhalation.

Today several roads are still closed while the damage is assessed. These include parts of Midsummer Boulevard and Secklow Gate as well as Lower 9 Street and Lower 10 Street.

Milton Keynes City Council, which operates the market in collaboration with its business arm, MK Development Partnership, has promised to give updates throughout the day.

Meanwhile a statment has been put on on the Milton Keynes Market Facebook page saying: “We are deeply saddened to announce that a fire broke out at Milton Keynes Market last night. Emergency services were called to the scene and worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

“We are still assessing the extent of the damage, but the market will be closed until further notice.”

The statement added: “This is a devastating blow to our market traders, especially during the busy Christmas period. We ask for your understanding and consideration during this difficult time, as businesses have been affected.”

Meanwhile, shoppers have expressed sympathy for the traders and some are pushing for the market to be re-sited temporarily along the pavement, in front of shops, so the stallholders can continue to trade.

The cause of the blaze has still not been established and it is understood that investigations will take place.

Eleven appliances and crews attended the incident. They came from as far afield as Aylesbury, Buckingham, Winslow, Waddesdon and Marlow to help local crews

Firefighters used eight sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, three hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and environmental packs. They remained at the scne ofr several hours.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended but there were no serious injuries.