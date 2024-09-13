Police increasingly concerned for missing boy believed to be in Milton Keynes or Aylesbury
This afternoon (13 September), Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help finding Kyle.
He is a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham, who was reported as missing on 26 August. Thames Valley Police has described Kyle as around five foot six inches tall with a slim build.
Investigating officer Sergeant Graham Gray said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Kyle, who was reported missing from Nottingham.
“Police in Nottingham have placed Kyle in the Thames Valley, possibly around Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.
“He does not have any links or access to vehicles.
“We are releasing a CCTV image that we strongly believe to be Kyle on a scooter near to the Exchange Street car park in Aylesbury captured on 7 September.
“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Kyle’s whereabouts to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43240423156.
“If you see him, please call us on 999.”