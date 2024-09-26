'20 is plenty' is the view of hundreds of residents fighting to reduce the speed limit on their estate roads
The ‘20 is Plenty’ campaign has been launched in Eagle Farm South and Glebe Farm in Wavendon.
The petitions call on Milton Keynes City Council to consider making the entire areas strict 20mph zones in its work programme for 2024/25 and 2025/26
Cllr David Hopkins, ward councillor for Danesborough and Walton, is now presenting the two petitions to council officials.
He said: “This is a real example once again of people power with residents’ signatures demanding the creation for 20mph zones, which once again demonstrates bottom up, street-led campaigning by residents to this effect."
The opening of Burney Drive as a complete route through both estates has seen a marked increase in the number of cars and other vehicles, say residents.
The route passes two schools, numerous play parks and is close to two new retail facilities, one of which (Sainsbury Local) is due to open on September 23 on Eagle Farm South.
Cllr Hopkins, who is also chair of Wavendon Parish Council, added: "This is a very urgent matter, and to get the ball rolling, I have presented the petitions direct to MK City Council Highways and will complete the formal process at the next ordinary scheduled meeting of Full Council in November’.
A total of 262 residents have added their names to the petition.
Research shows drivers are seven times more likely to survive being hit by a vehicle travelling at 20 mph rather than 30 mph.