'20 is plenty' is the view of hundreds of residents fighting to reduce the speed limit on their estate roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents on two city estates have signed petitions to reduce the speed limit on their local roads to 20mph.

The ‘20 is Plenty’ campaign has been launched in Eagle Farm South and Glebe Farm in Wavendon.

The petitions call on Milton Keynes City Council to consider making the entire areas strict 20mph zones in its work programme for 2024/25 and 2025/26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr David Hopkins, ward councillor for Danesborough and Walton, is now presenting the two petitions to council officials.

Cllr David Hopkins is presenting the 20mph petition

He said: “This is a real example once again of people power with residents’ signatures demanding the creation for 20mph zones, which once again demonstrates bottom up, street-led campaigning by residents to this effect."

The opening of Burney Drive as a complete route through both estates has seen a marked increase in the number of cars and other vehicles, say residents.

The route passes two schools, numerous play parks and is close to two new retail facilities, one of which (Sainsbury Local) is due to open on September 23 on Eagle Farm South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hopkins, who is also chair of Wavendon Parish Council, added: "This is a very urgent matter, and to get the ball rolling, I have presented the petitions direct to MK City Council Highways and will complete the formal process at the next ordinary scheduled meeting of Full Council in November’.

A total of 262 residents have added their names to the petition.

Research shows drivers are seven times more likely to survive being hit by a vehicle travelling at 20 mph rather than 30 mph.