The Park Trust charity re-launches its community-led acorn collection campaign to restore biodiversity in Milton Keynes.

Have you noticed an unusual amount of acorns on your forest walks?

Milton Keynes’s ancient woodlands are having a record harvest this year, so the Parks Trust charity are once again asking residents to take part in their acorn collection campaign, to grow Oak trees for Howe Park Wood, Shenley Wood, and Linford Wood.

Ash dieback - a destructive fungal disease – has severely impacted the number of Ash trees in local woodlands over the last few years.

Once infected, Ash trees weaken and eventually die. This has led to a huge loss of character and ecological balance within these natural habitats.

To fight this decline, The Parks Trust is bringing back its community-driven acorn collection campaign. The initiative aims to replace dying Ash trees with native Oaks, which share similar ecological traits. Over 950 Oak trees have already been planted as part of this project, which was first launched in autumn 2020.

How residents can help:

Visit Howe Park Wood, Shenley Wood, or Linford Wood Collect healthy acorns from the ground (look for green acorns without insect holes, and ensure the caps come off easily) Plant the acorns with compost in a pot which is at least 15cm high Care for the acorns as they grow, you will need to repot your oak seeding once it reaches a height of 25cm Keep an eye out for updates of when to drop off your saplings in winter 2026/27 Don’t forget to register online at theparkstrust.com/acorncollection

The Parks Trust recommends collecting 10 acorns per individual or household, and up to 50 per school.

Sarah Griffiths, the Outdoor Learning and Interpretation Manager at The Parks Trust, said: “We had an amazing response from the people of Milton Keynes last time, and it would be great to match or exceed their efforts!

“By participating, you can help ensure that these treasured woodlands continue to flourish for generations to come. We're encouraging everyone – from families to schools – to venture into the ancient woodlands this autumn and get involved in this hands-on conservation effort.”