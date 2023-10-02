Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hardy campaigners have spent five days and nights camping out under ‘Harry’ the horse chestnut tree to stop it from being chopped down.

And they’ve vowed to continue “for as long as it takes” to win their battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, they christened the tree Harry and locals come up regularly to hug the trunk, which is bedecked with ribbons.

Protestors have been camping out for days under a horse chestnut tree in Newport Pagnell to stop contractors from felling it

The saga began in Newport Pagnell last week when residents learned that a local management company planned to fell two mature trees in the town’s North Square, one sycamore and one large and impressive horse chestnut.

An insurance company investigating “movement” in a neighbouring home had suggested the problem could be caused by moisture reduction in the clay soil due to the proximity of the trees.

Campaigners protested that the horse chestnut was home to roosting bats and nesting birds and had graced the town with no problems for decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They organised a petition, which has already gathered more than 1,800 signatures, and formed a human chain around the trees last Wednesday, the day the contractors were due to chop them down.

The horse chestnut tree protest in Newport Pagnell

The contractors had to admit defeat, but since then the protestors have not dared leave the site in case they return.

"We’ve organised shifts so there are two or three of us under the horse chestnut tree at any time, day or night,” said 68-year-old Maggie Gallagher.

"We never know when they might come back so there always has to be someone keeping guard. We will continue for as long as it takes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The support from people in the town has been “fantastic”, she said, with people coming up to hug the tree, local business The Sandwich Shack bringing a tray of food and fellow residents providing snacks, drinks and support.

This morning (Monday) the campaigners met with the owner of the property highlighted by the insurance company.

"He was very pleasant,” said Maggie, who is asking that more comprehensive investigations be carried out to discover whether the trees can be blamed.

But now the management company, which runs houses in the nearby Polly’s Yard, is reusing to talk to the group unless it it through solicitors, she said.

"We need to get a solicitor but none of us can afford that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So we’ve decided to ask for donations. I’m making a poster and we’re going to put a bucket under the tree. We’re hoping to raise enough to pay for a solicitor.”

The decision to fell the trees trees was made by Polly’s Yard Management Company Ltd. All dwelling owners in the small complex are members of this and collectively they own and maintain the common land.

The company applied to Milton Keynes City Council for permission to fell the trees and that consent was granted.

A statement from the company says: “Unfortunately a neighbouring property outside of Polly’s Yard has suffered some movement. Investigations by their insurers have attributed this to moisture reducation in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the two trees