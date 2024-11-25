Storm Bert wreaks havoc across Milton Keynes with many areas underwater, roads closed, trains disrupted and flood warnings in place

The aftermath of Storm Bert is still causing chaos in MK today with many areas underwater, roads closed, trains disrupted and a string of flood warnings in place.

The high winds and torrential rain battered the city all weekend, prompting The Parks Trust to ‘strongly advise’ local people to avoid walking underneath trees of walking in wooded areas in case branches fell on them.

And they urged people to take care if they were brave enough to venture out in the city’s parks.

Meanwhile the rain caused almost immediate flooding in risk areas such as Newport Pagnell, where many residents had suffered badly during extreme rainfall just eight weeks ago.

Storm Bert caused flooding to happen again in many parts of Milton Keynres

This morning (Monday), river levels are continuing to rise even though the storm has died down. Flood warnings remain in place for low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell and Water Eaton Brook in Bletchley.

Areas most at risk include Caldecote Lane, Willen Road, River Side, Toll House, Woad Farm, Sherington Road and Gallards Farm. Ravenstone Mill in Ravenstone also carried a warning.

Meanwhile, a busy road was closed yesterday after a large metal fence from a construction site was blown across it at the height of the storm early in the morning. This happened on the Willen Road in Newport Pagnell between the H3 Monks Way and H4 Dansteed Way.

"We'll reopen once it is safe to do so,” said a spokesperson from Milton Keynes City Council at the time.

Some areas of the city missed their bin collections on Friday as the high winds made working conditions terrible for the waste contractor workers.

And train travel is still suffering today, particularly on the Major West Coast Main Line where the River Nene in Northampton burst its banks.

This has caused major disruption this morning to services between Milton Keynes and Rugby due to severe flooding on the railway.

All trains are currently suspended through Northampton station and Network Rail is working closely with its operating partners London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast to run a reduced service on the West Coast Main Line, with trains being diverted away from Northampton.

Luckily the weather forecast is for drier conditions today and tomorrow.

For updates about local flooding, visit here.