Family of six threatened with violence by masked armed gang during terrifying Milton Keynes home invasion

Four masked men armed with metal bars and screwdrivers burst into a Milton Keynes home to threaten a family of six.

The petrified householders, aged between 11 and 88, were threatened with violence and forced to stay in the living room of their Heelands home while the offenders searched the property.

Police fear they could have been lurking in the Bleasedale back garden before they entered through the front door.

The victims were an 88-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl..

Four men, all wearing hoods and face coverings, struck on Friday (January 5) between 9.35pm and 9.50pm.

“The family were made to remain in the living room and were threatened with force while the offenders carried out of a search of the property.”

The offender then removed a safe containing cash and personal documents as well as an amount of jewellery.

They then left the property in a vehicle which may have been a light coloured saloon car.

All were white men with normal builds and spoke with Eastern European accents.

Police say the stolen safe and documents were later recovered in the Northamptonshire area.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Herrington, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the family, who were forced to wait as their home was searched and their property and cash were stolen from them.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about this incident.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

