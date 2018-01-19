Firefighters assist following three car collision in Stony Stratford

Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted South Central Ambulance Service after a collision involving three cars in Stony Stratford this morning (Fri).

Appliances and crews from Bletchley and Buckingham attended the incident, which happened in Queen Eleanor Street,

A woman suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.

Firefighters also made the scene safe after a collision involving a car in Armourer Drive, Neath Hill. shortly after 7am today.

