Firefighters assist following three car collision in Stony Stratford

Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted South Central Ambulance Service after a collision involving three cars in Stony Stratford this morning (Fri).
Appliances and crews from Bletchley and Buckingham attended the incident, which happened in Queen Eleanor Street,
A woman suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.
Firefighters also made the scene safe after a collision involving a car in Armourer Drive, Neath Hill. shortly after 7am today.
