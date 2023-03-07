Local agency announces sponsorship of two Milton Keynes football teams

National Locums is proud to announce our new sponsorship of two Milton Keynes based junior football teams. Both Milton Keynes City FC teams, ‘Rhinos’ the under 9s boys’ team and the ‘Topaz’ under 11 girls team are groups that help children lead happy and healthy lifestyles through sport. Milton Keynes City FC is one of the largest youth football clubs in the Milton Keynes area.

The club provides football for in excess of 450 youth players starting from 5 years old and has 150 adult players, coaches and volunteers. The club gives children confidence through learning how to socialise with their team members and work together as part of a group.

We have collaborated with both teams on an exciting new sponsorship which has seen the under 9s Rhinos wearing new kit featuring the National Locums logo and both teams receiving new warm up jackets. We have an office filled with football enthusiasts, so partnering with a local team, which a few of our employees’ families play for made complete sense to us. We cannot wait to see both teams succeed through their games throughout this year.

National Locums provides new warm-up jacks to junior teams