News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Local agency announces sponsorship of two Milton Keynes football teams

Over 600 people use the football club

By April GrovesContributor
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 6:32pm

National Locums is proud to announce our new sponsorship of two Milton Keynes based junior football teams. Both Milton Keynes City FC teams, ‘Rhinos’ the under 9s boys’ team and the ‘Topaz’ under 11 girls team are groups that help children lead happy and healthy lifestyles through sport. Milton Keynes City FC is one of the largest youth football clubs in the Milton Keynes area.

The club provides football for in excess of 450 youth players starting from 5 years old and has 150 adult players, coaches and volunteers. The club gives children confidence through learning how to socialise with their team members and work together as part of a group.

We have collaborated with both teams on an exciting new sponsorship which has seen the under 9s Rhinos wearing new kit featuring the National Locums logo and both teams receiving new warm up jackets. We have an office filled with football enthusiasts, so partnering with a local team, which a few of our employees’ families play for made complete sense to us. We cannot wait to see both teams succeed through their games throughout this year.

National Locums provides new warm-up jacks to junior teams
National Locums provides new warm-up jacks to junior teams
National Locums provides new warm-up jacks to junior teams
Most Popular
Read More
New luxury care home in Milton Keynes town will create more than 100 new jobs

The club has said “Milton Keynes City FC are delighted to be working with National Locums to enable us to provide quality football for young people in the Milton Keynes area. Along with all other organisations, our costs are increasing and this valuable sponsorship allows us to run the club without passing on additional costs to our families, many of whom are also feeling the cost of living increase. We look forward to our continuing relationship with National Locums for many years.”

Milton KeynesRhinos