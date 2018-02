Firefighters from Great Holm and Newport Pagnell assisted following a three car collision on the Stratford Road in Wolverton on Sunday lunchtime.

They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured woman,

On Friday evening, Great Holm and Broughton teams were called to a one car collision on Marlborough Street at Campbell Park.

No-one was trapped, but a man was injured. The crews gave first aid and oxygen.

