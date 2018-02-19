Man stabbed with machete during robbery in Milton Keynes

A man was stabbed with a machete during a robbery in Milton Keynes last week.

At 7pm last Monday (February 12), in Dunchurch Dale in Walnut Tree, a 26-year-old man was approached by three other men, all armed with knives.

One of the offenders threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money, while another man searched him and stole items.

Another man then stabbed the victim in a leg with a machete before walking off.

The victim suffered a small puncture wound in the leg and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Items stolen included a Samsung Galaxy J1 phone in a black Adidas wallet with a brown Adidas logo along it, as well as a bank card, cigarettes and cash.

One of the offenders was black, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and aged 16 to 24. He was wearing a hooded coat, balaclava and trousers – all black in colour - as well as dark Nike trainers.

Another offender was a black man of similar age, who was 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was wearing the same clothing as the other man. He had a black coat with the hood up and was wearing a balaclava.

Both men were carrying machetes.

A third offender was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black balaclava and white trainers. He was holding a knife.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Pillar said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who required hospital treatment.

“We are asking that witnesses or anyone else with information about this incident to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43180045968.”

