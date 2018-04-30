Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is asking the community to raise a cuppa to celebrate the NHS

On Thursday, July 5 people up and down the country will be coming together to toast 70 years of the National Health Service.

The charity is asking people in and around Milton Keynes to host their own tea parties with friends, family or colleagues – to mark the occasion and support the vital work of their local NHS charity!

The humble cup of tea has a long and proud association with the NHS. Originally served to patients in traditional fine cups with saucers and side spoon, tea was considered an important aspect of patient satisfaction and recovery.

Tens of thousands of patients enjoy tea in NHS hospitals, clinics and GP surgeries every day. Tea brings people together. It breaks down social boundaries and like the NHS and NHS charities, is a symbol of comfort and community.

Hayley Coomber, senior fundraiser at Milton Keynes Hospital charity said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the NHS Big7Tea celebrations, and would love to see lots of schools, community groups, companies and individuals taking the time to toast the wonderful NHS turning 70, whilst raising funds for our local hospital charity!

“Whether you prefer a traditional builder’s tea, a fruity rooibos or an elegant earl grey, we want everyone to rally their friends, family and colleagues and raise a cuppa to mark this special occasion – 70 deserves celebrating!”

There are more than 250 NHS charities across the UK. Milton Keynes Hospital Charity makes a difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

As NHS funding will only go so far, donations have a tremendously positive effect, enabling staff to go that extra mile by funding state-of-the-art equipment, artwork for wards or other transformational items.

By joining the NHS Big7Tea and raising funds for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, the public can help make a real and lasting difference to patient care and experience.

Host your own tea party, celebrate 70 years of the NHS and raise vital funds for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity!

To download your free NHS Big 7Tea pack visit www.nhsbig7tea.co.uk.

