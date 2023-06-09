News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes men jailed after £130k worth of cocaine and heroin was discovered in their homes

Both homes were searched on the same day last year
By James Lowson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read

Two men from Milton Keynes have been jailed after police discovered large amounts of cocaine and heroin in their homes.

Yusuf Hassan, aged 28, of Boycott Avenue, Milton Keynes was sentenced to six years in prison, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (7 June).

At the same hearing, Chez Cotton, aged 32, of Melick Road, Milton Keynes was sentenced to prison for three years.

Recovered from two homes in Milton KeynesRecovered from two homes in Milton Keynes
They both pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

On 2 November police searched both their homes.

Across the two addresses, over 780g of crack cocaine, 260g of heroin and £13,500 in cash was seized. A mobile phone was also seized from Boycott Avenue.

Thames Valley Police estimates that the total street value of the drugs seized is over £130,000.

Yusuf HassanYusuf Hassan
Hassan and Cotton were arrested on the same day and charged on 3 November.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Beck Hurley-Brydon said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling organised crime in partnership, in order to dismantle and disrupt country drugs lines that cause serious harm within our communities.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask anyone with information that they have about drug dealing to please report it to us.

Chez CottonChez Cotton
“This can be done on our website or by calling 101.

“You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

