Emotional video captures the moment when a son surprised his mum from Milton Keynes by putting her face on one of the biggest billboards in Europe.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a mum spots her own face on a giant city-centre billboard. Theresa Ryan, 56, was invited out to lunch by her son Oliver Ryan, 22 - but she was not prepared for the actual surprise he had planned. Theresa, 56, from Milton Keynes said she was ‘gobsmacked’. She said: "I was so oblivious and I didn’t even see it at first. He never treats me so when he was taking me to Nando’s I thought there must be something else. “I thought I came all this way for a Nando’s - I'm glad it was a surprise. I was gobsmacked, and it was an absolute dream." Oliver, a social media manager, chose a photo from his mum's Instagram account and arranged for it to be transmitted to the e-billboard at 1pm on Monday, September 24. He wanted to show his mum how much he appreciates all she does for the family. And he could think of no better way than putting a photo of her holding a glass of prosecco on the 17.6m x 17.4m billboard on the side of Victoria Warehouse, Manchester. He surprised her with it by inviting her to go to lunch nearby.