Milton Keynes named in top 5 most dangerous places to drive in South East

The report assesses incident hotspots involving personal injury, including the severity of injury, age of the victim and type of vehicle involved.

Milton Keynes came fifth as the area where road users are most likely to be injured in a road accident with approximately 1,288 people being injured in some type of collision.

These figures were assessed over a three-year period. And to account for a variance in population numbers, the regions were ranked in relation to accidents per person.

Milton Keynes is one of the worst places to drive in the South East

The worst regions to travel in across the South East are as follows:

1. Brighton and Hove

2. Medway

3. Portsmouth

4. Southampton

5. Milton Keynes

6. Guildford

7. Maidstone

8. Wealden

The report from consumer law company, Slater and Gordon, highlights the most dangerous areas to travel in as part of Road Safety Week.

Matt Jarvis, Chief Commercial & Insurance Services Officer at Slater and Gordon, said: “The data regarding road accidents and collisions is concerning to see. Collectively, drivers have a responsibility to ensure they are using the road in the safest way possible.

“Accidents will, of course, always happen but by raising awareness of the data this Road Safety Week, we really hope that those in the most prolific accident hotspots really take notice and think about their driving behaviours. Ultimately, we want to make the UK’s roads safer for everyone.

“Of course, this data dates from before the Covid 19 pandemic and we know that the number of road traffic accidents did decrease significantly during periods of lockdown.

"However, we haven’t yet seen the full impact of post-Covid changes in road usage behaviour, nor the impact of recent changes to road policy or innovation in car manufacturing. It will be incredibly interesting to see the impact on our roads in 2021 and beyond and what measures road users, car manufacturers, and the Government take to safeguard all road users.”

When it comes to cyclists, London was the least safe with one in five (19%) accidents in the city involving a bicycle user compared to 15% in the South East. Likewise, London was the least safe city for motorbike users.