Milton Keynes police constable given final written warning for professional behaviour breach

Following a misconduct hearing, a police constable from Milton Keynes has been given a final written warning for breaching Standards of Professional Behaviour.

PC Alan Nisbet was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, orders and instructions and authority, respect and courtesy.

The panel decided that PC Nisbet should be given a final written warning, which last for 18 months.

The hearing took place in front of a panel last week at the force’s Headquarters South in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

On April 29, 2015 PC Nisbet attended a company in Buckinghamshire in relation to an allegation of crime.

PC Nisbet developed a relationship with one of the company’s employees and corresponded with her from his Thames Valley police email account.

The emails were flirtatious and inappropriate, and breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct as it would be likely to bring discredit on the police service.

Whilst PC Nisbet was pursuing a relationship with the woman, he twice accessed her details on a police system called NICHE and shared the details with her; neither the access nor the disclosure was for a proper policing purpose.

In accessing NICHE for no proper policing purpose and also in disclosing some of its content to the woman, PC Nisbet breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Confidentiality, Discreditable Conduct, Orders and Instructions and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

He admitted misconduct but denied gross misconduct however the panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Milton Keynes man is £2k out of pocket after abandoning vehicle in his street