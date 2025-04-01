Milton Keynes: Video shows massive police presence at Milton Keynes Central Station as man shot dead by police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Footage shows emergency services at Milton Keynes Central Station today (April 1) after a man ‘carrying a firearm’ was shot dead by police.
Members of the public reported a big police presence just before 1pm and heard gunshots shortly afterwards. Roads were closed and a police helicopter was overhead. An area outside the station has been cordoned off and it is understood some bus services were disrupted from going to nearby stops.
Thames Valley Police said: “Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, at 12.55pm today.
“Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.
“Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.
“There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.
“We will provide more details as soon as we are able to.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.