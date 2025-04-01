Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple police vehicles and officers can be seen at Milton Keynes Central Station after a man was shot dead by police.

Members of the public reported a big police presence just before 1pm and heard gunshots shortly afterwards. Roads were closed and a police helicopter was overhead. An area outside the station has been cordoned off and it is understood some bus services were disrupted from going to nearby stops.

“Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

“Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.

“There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.

“We will provide more details as soon as we are able to.”