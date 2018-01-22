Milton Keynes Theatre announces special £5 theatre ticket offer for Under 26s

Under 26? Love theatre? Or do you just want to see what all the fuss is about? Don’t miss your chance to see an outstanding five-star production of Hedda Gabler, brought to bold new life by an award-winning creative team.

Milton Keynes Theatre have teamed up with the National Theatre to offer anyone under 26 the chance to see world-class, award-winning drama for only £5 per ticket.

From the makers of War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Jane Eyre, and Network (with Bryan Cranston) this modern version of Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece is intense, gripping and at times chillingly funny, taking the audience on a journey from laughter to the edge of their seat.

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to manipulate those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

Adrian Gilmartin, marketing & communications manager at Milton Keynes Theatre, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with the National Theatre in a way that will showcase their extraordinary theatre work to a wider audience. The £5 under 26 scheme for Hedda Gabler provides the opportunity to introduce the classic Ibsen play and the experience of live theatre to local young people who may not have visited the venue before.”

Hedda Gabler plays in Milton Keynes for one week from Tuesday February 27.

£5 tickets are bookable online, via phone, or in person at the Box Office, using the code IBSEN5.

For more information visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

