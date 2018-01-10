Milton Keynes Theatre makes Simon’s dream come true

As with all good fairy tales, wishes really do come true. and MK Theatre made one man’s dreams a reality during their relaxed performance of Cinderella earlier today, when MK Snap adult learner, Simon Hellings, took to the stage for a starring role alongside Brian Conley and Gok Wan.

Caroline French, head of learners services at MK Snap said: “Simon has always had a great love for musicals, and is a frequent visitor at the theatre in Milton Keynes. He is always popping in at any opportunity to pick up leaflets and say hello to the staff. It’s a dream come true for Simon.”

‘Relaxed Performances’ are specifically designed to welcome young people with an Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disability or sensory and communication disorder into theatres to give those who otherwise might feel excluded the chance to experience live theatre.

They have a less formal atmosphere in order to reduce anxiety levels.

“If the show you’re watching takes you into another world and makes you forget about everything else, then you become part of a magical journey that’s like nothing else you will experience. Everybody should have that chance,” said Michelle Breeze, creative learning co-ordinator.

Currently celebrating their 25th year, MK Snap is a charity offering professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 16+ with learning difficulties. The staff ensures that both learners and employers are well supported to achieve the goals they would like to achieve.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper: Milton Keynes Council: ‘We are now up to date with general rubbish collections’