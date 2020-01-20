My Chemical Romance announce Milton Keynes date

My Chemical Romance will play at Stadium MK next summer after confirming their UK tour.

After teasing the gig for several weeks on social media, the band confirmed they will be playing at the stadium on Saturday June 20.

The band have also confirmed that tickets will go on sale here from 9.30am on Friday January 24. They will be limited to six tickets per person for standing and four tickets per person for seating.

My Chemical Romance are the second band to confirm concerts in Milton Keynes this summer, with Slipknot bringing their Knotfest to the Bowl.