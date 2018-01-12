OBE for Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue staff member

The director of people and organisational development at Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s staff has been made an OBE for services to the fire and rescue service.

Lynne Swift grew up in Barnsley as a member of a coal-mining family and has had a wide-ranging career spanning more than 40 years. She has worked in a variety of sectors, including food manufacturing, social care, social housing and currently the fire and rescue service. She has served in a number of senior management and director roles in operations, commercial management, programme management and more recently directing Human Resources and organisational change programmes.

She joined Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire Authority in July 2010 to shape and deliver the organisation’s modernisation agenda. She is committed to promoting the Fire Authority’s vision and values and to continuous improvement of workforce standards and community services through engaging with people. She is also passionate about supporting people to help them develop their skills, knowledge and confidence and to unlock their potential.

Lynne said: “Although the honour is in my name, it is an honour for Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service which recognises everyone’s contribution to making Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes the safest areas in England in which to live, work and travel. It is a proud and humbling experience at the same time.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Family of six threatened with violence by masked armed gang during terrifying Milton Keynes home invasion