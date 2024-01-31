11 year old girl from Milton Keynes will be the face of World Hijab Day Conference this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 11-year-iold schoolgirl from Milton Keynes has been chosen to launch the Hijab Day Conference tomorrow (Thursday).

Maryam Jazeem has been wearing a hijab since she was just three and her powerful message on her social media is: "No matter how old you are, your hijab is your strength... So always be proud of it.”

She has made a name for herself as a talented public speaker and has won awards for her reciting of the Quran reciter. You can watch her on her YouTube channel here.

Maryam has been honoured with the role of reciting the Quran to start off the conference, which is designed to be a global celebration and empowerment platform for Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab.

This marks the kidpreneur’s second appearance on the World Hijab Day stage. Last year, she captivated audiences on the Islam Channel TV's Today's Show, sharing her experiences and perspectives with eloquence and passion.

A spokesperson for the conference told the Citizen: “Maryam's story transcends individual achievement; it's a testament to the power of young voices and the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping our world. She serves as an inspiration to young Muslim women everywhere, proving that age is no barrier to making a difference.

“World Hijab Day is not merely a celebration; it's a call to action. The theme for this year, #VeiledInStrength, resonates deeply with Maryam's message. By joining the movement—whether by wearing a headscarf on February 1st, attending local events, or simply sharing informative content—we can all contribute to building bridges of understanding and fostering a more inclusive community.”

As the youngest Ambassador for the #Iwill Movement initiated by King Charles, Maryam secured Reading Challenge Champion Medals at the remarkable ages of two and three, plus a commendation from The Reading Agency UK in collaboration with Guinness World Records.

At the age of eight, she received the Verbal Commendation Award at the 41st International Model United Nations conference in 2021.

In 2022, at the age of nine, Maryam visited the former Milton Keynes mayor, Mohammed Khan, presenting him with the official World Hijab Day poster to mark the occasion in MK.

Last year she received the Imams Hasan and Husayn Children’s Award for Excellence by Muslim News and was nominated for the Top 50 Influential Muslims in Europe Award by EqualityX.

Maryam was also the youngest campaigner for the International Islamic History Month in the UK in May 2023.

World Hijab Day invites people of all faiths and backgrounds to learn about the hijab and stand in solidarity with Muslim women who choose to wear it. This year's theme is #VeiledInStrength.

Maryam said: : "I proudly support #WorldHijabDay 2024, standing in solidarity with Muslim girls and women facing discrimination globally. I encourage all my followers to join this important movement. Join the conversation: #VeiledInStrength."