110 new homes to be built on former sports site in Milton Keynes

A developer has submitted plans for 110 new homes at the former Milton Keynes Rugby Club site in Greenleys,

As well as new housing, Bellway propose to build will include an outdoor playing pitch, and a community facility with car parking spaces.

If the plans are approved by MK Council, Bellway will begin construction work at the site later this year.

Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This development will breathe new life into the area by transforming a patch of land that has been disused for in excess of five years”.

“The site used to be occupied by Milton Keynes Rugby Club but is currently unkempt and fenced off to prevent public access. Our vision is to bring the land back into use for the benefit of the local community”.

“If our plans are approved, we will deliver not only much-needed new housing for Milton Keynes but also state-of-the-art sports and community facilities which will serve Greenleys residents long after the construction work is completed.”

The site for the proposed development is 13.2 acres and is located to the south of Field Lane and to the north of the A5. Bellway conditionally contracted the land in December 2021.

It stopped being used by the rugby club more than five years ago and the clubhouse was subsequently demolished because it became a target for anti-social behaviour, including vandalism and arson.

The development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale, as well as 34 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.