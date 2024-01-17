12 Hour Fitness Challenge in support of Unity MK

Over 40 members of MK gym Major Fitness are taking part in a 12 hour fitness challenge to raise money for Unity MK

The challenge that takes place on Saturday February 10th involves participants joining in with 12 hours of exercise between 7am and 7pm to raise money for local charity Unity MK (formerly known as the winter night shelter) Unity MK offer practical and emotional support for those experiencing homelessness or who are at crisis point.

The challenge itself is going to be an action packed and fun filled event. Trainers from Major Fitness will be leading different themed sessions throughout the day with guest instructors coming in to do specialist training. They'll be doing everything from military style boot camp to Yoga with local instructor Kelly Fairy, Hip Hop to taekwondo with local martial arts school Star Martial arts, A back to school sports days to line dancing and everything in between!

Co-owner of Major Fitness, Helen, says "We are so proud of our members for committing to this challenge. They are an absolutely amazing and inspiring bunch of people and we know it's going to be a super fun day"

Members of Major Fitness

The members of Major Fitness already reached their initial target of raising £1000 just before Christmas and so are now looking to double the target.