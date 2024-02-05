20mph speed restriction proposed for four entire estates in Milton Keynes plus chunks of older town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is proposing enforcing 20mph speed restrictions throughout four entire estates in MK.

The plan also includes introducing the same limit on various streets in West Bletchley, many of them spanning the whole length of the road.

A statutory consultation has been launched this month so people can have their say. You can view it here.

20mph speed limits are proposed for large chunks of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council says the slower speed would encourage and facilitate safe pedestrian and cyclist movements and also avoid danger to people or other traffic using the roads.

The estates selected are Emerson Valley, Medbourne, Walnut Tree and Fishermead. And the 20mph limit would cover every single road on each estate.

The roads in West Bletchley include Cheshire Rise, Cork Place, Cornwall Grove, Dorset Close, Nottingham Grove, Lincolnshire Close, Wiltshire Way and Yorkshire Close. The order would run along the entire length of all of these.

The move comes following road safety concerns expressed by residents during school pick up and drop off times, says the council.

On Fishermead, residents have been fighting for some time to get the 20mph restriction and they last year presented the council with a 500-signature petition.

The campaign was inspired by resident Sophie Richens after she and her family were struck by a car while walking to school. Residents say the design of the estate’s streets means that in many places cars travel inches away from children on the pavement.

A council spokesperson said: “As the Highway Authority for the above lengths of road, Milton Keynes City Council is satisfied that the introduction of the 20mph speed zones will help encourage safer environments throughout.”

“The council will continue to monitor the way in which highway facilities are used and address any issues that come to its notice and following meaningful consultation with all stakeholders do what it considers necessary to facilitate the expeditious, convenient and safe movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Any objections to the above proposals must be made in writing and sent to the council’s Traffic Regulation Order Team by email to [email protected] quoting reference TRO-381.