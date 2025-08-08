30ft King Kong coming to Milton Keynes as part of Big Kids Circus anniversary

A 30ft tall King Kong is coming to Milton Keynes as part of four days of shows marking Big Kids Circus’ 20th anniversary.

The Kingdom of Kong is coming to Xscape in the city centre from Thursday August 28 to Sunday August 31.

Kingdom of Kong is a brand new show featuring a new cast of artists and performers, including thrilling acrobatics, exciting choreography and comedy from the clowns.

For the first time in the UK, the show will include a 30-foot high King Kong towering over the stage, while there will also be a performance from Europe’s first ever all-female Globe of Death riders.

Big Kid Circus is coming to Milton Keynes with its Kingdom of Kong show during its 20th anniversary year. Photo by Allan Maxwell.

Big Kid Circus was founded in 2005 by wife and husband duo Biliana and Kiril Kirilov, who met through a shared passion for the circus, and moved to the UK in 1999 while working as trapeze artists.

Looking forward to the show centre director at Xscape Dan Murphy said: “Xscape Milton Keynes is thrilled to welcome back family favourite Big Kid Circus as they kick off the tour of their spectacular 20th anniversary show.

“Big Kid Circus is guaranteed to deliver incredible performances, awe-inspiring stunts, and plenty of family-friendly fun - exactly what Xscape Milton Keynes is all about.

“With their return, our guests can enjoy an action-packed and memorable day out at Xscape this summer.”

The run opens with an evening performance on Thursday August 28 at 7pm, followed by two performances on Friday 29th at 3pm and 7pm.

There are then three shows on Saturday 30th at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, followed by two more to close the run on Sunday 31st at midday and 3pm.

Opening day tickets are available for £9.99, with tickets for the remaining days priced at £13.99 for adults and £12.99 for children.

The circus’ dedicated box office will be open at Xscape between 10am and 8pm from Tuesday August 26, while tickets can also be booked through the circus’ website.

