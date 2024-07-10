Aldi reveals plans to open 35 new stores this year, including one in Milton Keynes
The Milton Keynes site is in Olney, off the Warrington Road, and will house a A 1,865 square metre store with 107 parking spaces, including four bays with electric charging points.
Aldi secured full planning permission last year for the greenfield development and completed the purchase of the 1.5 acres of land in December 2023.
The company says this will be one of the 35 stores it is on track to open this year across the country. It will be an energy efficient and sustainable development, creating up to 40 new jobs for local people.
Other locations soon to welcome a new Aldi include Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire Aberdare in Wales, Broughty Ferry in Dundee and Leytonstone in London.
The openings are all part of Aldi’s plan to reach 1,500 stores in the UK. It is already the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.