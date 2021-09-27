Amazing letter from Prince Charles meets with unfortunate mishap in Milton Keynes family

A heartwarming letter and invitation from Prince Charles has sparked foul play - literally - in a Milton Keynes household.

The letter, signed by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, was written to young siblings Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert, who formed their own successful band called Stencil Pencils during lockdown as part of a homework project.

The trio, aged13, 11 and seven, went on to do community performances and record their own singles.

Prince Charles wrote a lovely letter to the children. Photo: Sky News

Kale, who has Asperger's Syndrome, has also used his talent to help raise awareness of autism.

The Stencil Pencils' success reached the ears of Clarence House, and Princes Charles and Duchess Camilla wrote to congratulate the youngsters.

They said they were "delighted" to hear about the band and its efforts during lockdown. The royals even expressed hope that the siblings would play at a palace gala after Covid restrictions were eased.

"During these difficult times, it has been creative members of our community like you who have lifted our spirits and kept us all going, for which we are immensely grateful," stated the letter, which was addressed to Kale.

The Stencil Pencils - Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert

The youngster was so delighted with the letter that he carried it around for days at his Wavendon home, said his dad John.

"Having children who have Aspergers can mean life is never what you'd consider normal," he said. "Unfortunately Kale didn't put the letter in a secure place - in fact, he left it on the kitchen floor.

"The inevitable happened and the kitten pooped on the letter... It was totally demoralising for everyone, especially Kale.

"We did try to clean it but the more we cleaned the worse it became. The words were getting more destroyed."

Kale was over the moon to receive the letter from the Royals

John has now written to Clarence House to explain what happened and ask if they would kindly send another copy of the letter for the children to keep.

Meanwhile the siblings are busy in recording studios after school to produce their next single.