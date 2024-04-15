Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An American diner-style food outlet at the city centre is selling its entire business on Facebook Marketplace after just nine months of trading.

The Route 66 kiosk, situated outside Boots, has reduced the price from £20,000 to a bargain £5,000.

Listed under the heading ‘Business for Sale’, the deal includes the kitchen and retail area as well as the seating booths, seats and storage.

The advert states: “Fantastic opportunity for ready made retail/food kiosk, already built and ready to go. It includes a seating area, retail area and kitchen area.”

No stock or machinery is included in the price.

The unit measures 12m x 3.1m and each section can be easily dismantled for moving, states the ad. It can seat up to 20 visitors at any one time.

“First class quality workmanship made in the UK. All seating has under-seat storage and there is lockable storage in the retail area as well as at the back of the unit,” it adds.

Route 66 opened last July, selling American hot dogs, pop tarts, cookie dough with ice cream, waffles and drinks including American thick milkshakes, Reese’s hot chocolate, Hershey’s hot chocolate, sodas and root beer.

In the retail area they sold an array of American pick & mix sweets as well as popular USA snacks such as Nachos and chips.