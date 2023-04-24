Appeal launched to enhance new radiotherapy centre being built at Milton Keynes Hospital

A new appeal has been launched to build a wellbeing hub at the new radiotherapy centre planned for Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Due to open in late summer 2024, the centre will make it much easier for cancer patients to receive life-saving treatment right here in MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost all those needing radiotherapy currently travel to places such as Oxford. Last year these journeys amounted to 6,400 fractions (a fraction being one treatment of a radiotherapy course).

The Radiotherapy Appeal, run by the official Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, aims to raise more than £500,000 to provide a wellbeing care hub at the new centre, which is due to open in the summer of 2024.

It was launched at the Red Bull Technology Campus and hosted by Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner.

A spokesman for the appeal said: “Further to the great benefit the new MK radiotherapy facility will bring to cancer patients, the hospital’s ambition is to offer those receiving treatment at MKUH to have more than just the clinical care they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Through the vital work of the hospital charity, the Trust will be developing a purpose-built space away from clinical areas that can offer patients much-needed wellbeing support.”

Alison Davis, Chair of the Board of Directors, MKUH said “We are thankful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for their generosity and support in launching the Radiotherapy Charity Appeal, which aims to support the hospital to deliver a unique wellbeing space for cancer patients and their families.

"We want to bring cancer care services closer to home for residents of Milton Keynes and this includes the essential wellbeing care a patient requires when dealing with the life-changing impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa Holmes, Associate Director, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity said “This appeal is so special. Not only is it the first large-scale appeal the charity has launched since 2018, but it will make a huge difference to so many local people – patients and families – going through cancer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "As with any fundraising campaign, we can’t do this alone, and we would ask anyone interested in supporting us, to get in touch.”

If you would like to donate or get involved in fundraising for the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, you can visit here or contact [email protected]

The development of a Radiotherapy Centre on the MKUH site is a welcomed addition to its current £15m Cancer Centre, which opened in 2020. The building was supported by Milton Keynes Council at a cost of £10million, Macmillan Cancer Support with £2million, and a public fundraising appeal by Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

It brought cancer services together under one roof, meaning fewer patients had to travel to Northampton, Bedford or Oxford for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cancer Centre includes a chemotherapy suite, a 24-bed inpatient ward, holistic support and group therapy wellbeing rooms and 11 clinic rooms.