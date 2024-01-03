Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ruthless teenage robber has snatched mobile phones – one at knifepoint – in two disturbing incidents in Milton Keynes.

His victims were young teenagers and the offences took place in the Oldbrook area. Police have recognised people’s concerns and have launched extra patrols on the area.

The first incident happened at around 4.40pm on Friday December 29 on Shackleton Place on Oldbrook. The victim, a girl in her teens, was approached by an skinny, balaclava-clad teenager who took hold of her wrist and clothing, and stole her new mobile phone.

The second incident occurred at around 6pm the following day (December 30) near Oldbrook Recreational Park. Two teenage boys, were approached by an teenager who produced a knife and demanded the victim’s phones. One phone was reset and stolen by the offender.

It is believed that the incidents are linked and were committed by the same offender.

He is described as a black male aged in his mid-teens, around 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing all black clothing including a balaclava and black gloves.

In the second incident, the offender was described as wearing a black tracksuit, a balaclava and white and black Nike Jordan trainers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Smart, part of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed one or both of these incidents to please get in touch, which at this stage are being treated as linked.

“I understand people may have concerns following these incidents and as such we will have additional patrols in the area.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas to check CCTV and door cam footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230582232.